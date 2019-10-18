  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was shot several times and killed in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry section Friday night. The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of South Corlies Street.

Police say a man was shot once in the right shoulder and arm, once in the abdomen and once in the right leg. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:33 p.m.

There is no word on the victim’s age.

No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.

