WARRINGTON, Pa. (CBS) — Friday nights are for football and that means it’s time for Friday Football Frenzy. This week, CBS3 is at Central Bucks High School South where a big game is in store against North Penn High School.
If you’re thinking these high school students are just making announcements, think again. The Emmy award-winning North Penn television station is a source for student news, where the students of the TV club put on a full-blown production from the director’s chair to the anchor chair every Friday.
The students cover assignments as a duty to their peers and neighbors and as a team, they make all the lights, camera and action happen hoping that one day this all makes it full circle to whichever chair they choose.
Watch the video above for more on the North Penn High School TV club.
