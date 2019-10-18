DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Downingtown Area School District has uncovered a data breach giving the hackers teacher-level access to student data. The school district says the hackers used illicit means to obtain teacher-level access in Naviance, a college and career resource website that assists students in aligning their strengths and interests to their post-secondary goals.

Officials say the hackers used unethical coding methods to access the DASA systems and extract student profile information for all of DASD’s student population.

The school district believes the hackers took student IDs, student directory information, gender, ethnicity, GPA and SAT score and household and non-household relationship information.

There are no social security numbers for students or parents in the school district’s systems.

School officials say no credit card information is stored in the systems.

The perpetrators claim the information was collected to obtain student addresses to gain a competitive advantage for the senior water games, a game that students play outside of the school district.

The school district is taking this attack seriously.

Cyber hacking is a federal crime and DASD is working with authorities to ensure the individuals are held responsible.

“We understand that this information is deeply disturbing,” Superintendent Emilie Lonardi said. “The highest priority is our students — their safety, their education and supporting their needs. DASD takes the responsibility to gather and store student and family information seriously. Modifications have and will continue to be made to our internal practices and the district plans to conduct internal training beyond the normal, ongoing training.”

An investigation remains active and ongoing.