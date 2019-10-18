  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Franklin Township News


FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Franklin Township overnight. The accident shut down a portion of Route 55 South, near exit 39, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

All lanes were closed and detoured while authorities conducted their investigation. They have since reopened.

Officials say the striking vehicle did remain at the scene.

