FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Franklin Township overnight. The accident shut down a portion of Route 55 South, near exit 39, around 2:30 a.m. Friday.
All lanes were closed and detoured while authorities conducted their investigation. They have since reopened.
#Mobile3 showing the closure on RT-55 SB between Franklinville & Malaga (RT-40). A fatal accident now an investigation happened at about 2:30 this morning. The shoulder is now open. Take Delsea Drive instead. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/l4gxpRvyjD
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) October 18, 2019
Officials say the striking vehicle did remain at the scene.
