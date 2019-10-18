  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Amazon employees were evacuated from a Gloucester County facility after a suspicious package was found on Friday morning. Police were called to the Logan Township Amazon facility located at 2277 Center Square for a suspicious package around 9:30 a.m.

Approximately 160 employees were evacuated from the building to another Amazon facility within Logan Township as a precaution.

Authorities have since determined the package is not a threat and the employees have returned.

Comments