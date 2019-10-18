Comments
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Amazon employees were evacuated from a Gloucester County facility after a suspicious package was found on Friday morning. Police were called to the Logan Township Amazon facility located at 2277 Center Square for a suspicious package around 9:30 a.m.
Approximately 160 employees were evacuated from the building to another Amazon facility within Logan Township as a precaution.
Authorities have since determined the package is not a threat and the employees have returned.
You must log in to post a comment.