By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Atlantic City News, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Atlantic City Marathon Race Series could cause traffic and pedestrian delays this weekend. A boardwalk advisory will be in effect beginning Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the 5K and 10K.

Bikes will not be allowed on the boardwalk during the event.

On Sunday, a traffic and boardwalk advisory will be issued again from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the marathon and half marathon.

Parking will also be prohibited on a number of streets.

Streets that will be impacted by the advisory are:

  • Brigantine Connector/Atlantic City Expressway Tunnel
  • Employee access road to Borgata, Harrah’s and Golden Nugget
  • Bacharach Boulevard, New Hampshire Avenue and Melrose Avenue
  • Jerome Avenue, from Ventnor Avenue to the Margate Bridge
  • Atlantic Avenue, from Washington Avenue in Ventnor to 11th Avenue in Longport
  • Amherst Avenue, from Monroe Avenue to Jerome Avenue
