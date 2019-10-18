Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Atlantic City Marathon Race Series could cause traffic and pedestrian delays this weekend. A boardwalk advisory will be in effect beginning Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the 5K and 10K.
Bikes will not be allowed on the boardwalk during the event.
On Sunday, a traffic and boardwalk advisory will be issued again from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the marathon and half marathon.
Parking will also be prohibited on a number of streets.
Streets that will be impacted by the advisory are:
- Brigantine Connector/Atlantic City Expressway Tunnel
- Employee access road to Borgata, Harrah’s and Golden Nugget
- Bacharach Boulevard, New Hampshire Avenue and Melrose Avenue
- Jerome Avenue, from Ventnor Avenue to the Margate Bridge
- Atlantic Avenue, from Washington Avenue in Ventnor to 11th Avenue in Longport
- Amherst Avenue, from Monroe Avenue to Jerome Avenue
