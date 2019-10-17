PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A death investigation is underway in South Philadelphia after a woman was found burned to death in an apartment overnight. Police were called to the 1800 block of South 18th Street, around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for a wellness check.
When they arrived, they couldn’t get inside so police called the fire department for a ladder.
When crews climbed through a window they found the woman dead and her body burned. Investigators say more than 80 percent of her body was burned. The apartment was charred, as well.
Police have not released much information about the victim – only saying she’s in her 40s.
No word on what caused her death or if this is a homicide investigation.
The incident remains under investigation.
CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.
