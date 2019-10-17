Comments
NEW GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The victims of a deadly accident in New Garden Township have been identified as employees of a temporary staffing service that works with Herr’s snacks. Wednesday’s crash killed three people and injured eight others on the Route 1 bypass.
NEW GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The victims of a deadly accident in New Garden Township have been identified as employees of a temporary staffing service that works with Herr’s snacks. Wednesday’s crash killed three people and injured eight others on the Route 1 bypass.
In a statement sent to CBS3, Herr’s said the van may have contained employees of a temp service used by the snack company
“Our Herr’s family and company is deeply saddened by this tragedy. It is truly a shocking and saddening event felt by us all. We offer our most sincere sympathy to the individuals and families involved,” a Herr’s spokesperson said.
Officials say the van went through a road sign and rolled.
There is still no word on what caused the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.