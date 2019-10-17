  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Garden Township News


NEW GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) —  The victims of a deadly accident in New Garden Township have been identified as employees of a temporary staffing service that works with Herr’s snacks. Wednesday’s crash killed three people and injured eight others on the Route 1 bypass.

Credit: CBS3

In a statement sent to CBS3, Herr’s said the van may have contained employees of a temp service used by the snack company

“Our Herr’s family and company is deeply saddened by this tragedy. It is truly a shocking and saddening event felt by us all. We offer our most sincere sympathy to the individuals and families involved,” a Herr’s spokesperson said.

Officials say the van went through a road sign and rolled.

There is still no word on what caused the crash.

