NEW GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The victims of a deadly accident in New Garden Township on Wednesday have been identified as employees of a temporary staffing service that works with Herr’s. The crash killed three people and injured eight others on Route 1 southbound, near the Newark Road Exit.
The victims who were pronounced dead at the scene are 44-year-old Nathan Royal, Liking Soeung and 61-year-old Thomas Lopez.
The eight surviving victims have been identified as 45-year-old Thomas Lopez, 62-year-old Jennifer Cheng Huot, 65-year-old Gong Thach, 61-year-old Ngo Thi Kim Huan, 36-year-old Ly Ly, 51-year-old Thi Nyuyen, 67-year-old Soeup Dy and 61-year-old Johnny Eve.
In a statement to CBS3, Herr’s said, “Our Herr’s family and company is deeply saddened by this tragedy. It is truly a shocking and saddening event felt by us all. We offer our most sincere sympathy to the individuals and families involved.”
Officials say the van went through a road sign and rolled.
The eight surviving victims were rushed to Jennersville Hospital, Christiana Hospital and Crozer Chester Medical Center.
Crews used a crane to pull the crashed van back onto the roadway.
There is still no word on what caused the crash.
Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks is still investigating the accident.
