PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you’re looking for work this holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service is hiring. They plan to hire 340 workers for the holidays to handle the extra rush of letters and packages.
The Casual Mail Handler openings are at facilities in Somerton and Northeast Philadelphia.
Workers will start in early November and work till January 3, 2020. The salary is $16 per hour.
You have until Oct. 30 to apply. More positions will be posted online throughout the next two months.
