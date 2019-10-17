PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Delaware County teenager has been arrested in connection to a double shooting outside of a high school football game in Nicetown-Tioga last month. Philadelphia police announced the arrest of 17-year-old Steven Charles, of Darby, on Thursday afternoon.
Police say Charles was arrested shortly after 7:30 p.m. on the 5900 block of North Broad Street on Tuesday.
Charles is accused of shooting 14-year-old Dajuan Williams and a 15-year-old boy outside of Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium during the Simon Gratz High School vs. Imhotep Charter High School football game on Sept. 20.
Dajuan and the other victim were waiting in line to attend the game when the incident happened. Dajuan was shot in the left foot. The 15-year-old victim was shot once in his left thigh.
“I was in shock. I didn’t think that I would get shot at a football game,” Dajuan told CBS3 on Sept. 23. “Next thing you know, you just started hearing shots. And then everyone started running and a girl ran into me and made me drop my phone. As she was running into me, I felt a pop in my foot. As I started walking more, it started hurting.”
Charles has been charged with one count of attempt to commit murder and two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, violation of the Uniform Firearms Act – No License, among other charges.
