PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Deliberations resume Thursday morning in the trial of a man accused of a deadly stabbing in Rittenhouse Square last year. Michael White is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the fatal stabbing of real estate developer Sean Schellenger during a traffic jam in July 2018.
Jurors deliberated several hours on Wednesday without a verdict. The judge ordered deliberations to continue Thursday after the jury had questions regarding voluntary manslaughter and elements surrounding that charge.
Prosecutors allege White got involved in the dispute when he could have kept going. Meanwhile, White’s lawyers argue it was self-defense. They also say Schellenger’s blood-alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit and that he said a racially charged phrase to White before picking him up and swinging him around in the air.
During closing arguments, the defense said White asked Schellenger to leave him alone.
Authorities say the fight lasted seconds before Schellenger was stabbed.
White and his lawyer left the Criminal Justice Center with little to say Wednesday. White’s lawyer repeatedly tried to block cameras.
Lawyers have been ordered not to talk about the case.
A conviction could mean 20 years behind bars for White.
CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.
