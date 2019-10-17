BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Prosecutors say an Ocean County school bus driver was arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child. Anthony Rodriguez, 64, was arrested Thursday.
Officials say police were alerted by school staff of an incident involving a bus driver around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Staff reported that a bus driver at Clara B. Worth Elementary School in Bayville was acting erratically.
The bus was immediately taken off the route and nearly 30 children were transferred to another bus without incident.
Police arrived at the scene and determined that the driver, Rodriguez, was under the influence of alcohol.
Rodriguez was arrested but refused to submit to an Alcotest, police say. A warrant was obtained for a blood sample.
Rodriguez is currently being held in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.
An investigation is ongoing. No children were injured.
