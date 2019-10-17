Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect wanted for a shooting incident. Surveillance video captures the suspect firing several shots on the 2500 block of Sartain Street around 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 10.
After firing the shots, the suspect fled the scene and was last spotted heading east on Cumberland Street towards 11th Street.
Police have described the suspect as a black male, wearing a “Fila” hooded sweatshirt with dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes.
No injuries were reported during the shooting.
If you recognize the suspect, Philadelphia police want to hear from you.
