PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a West Chester woman has been arrested for fraudulently practicing as a nurse in Pennsylvania. Rachel Ortega, 48, was arrested Thursday.
Ortega, who is also known as Rachel Bordman, advertised on social media as the owner of Shanahan Enterprises, LLC, and presented herself to clients as a registered nurse in Pennsylvania, police say.
However, an investigation revealed Ortega is not and has never been authorized to practice as a nurse in the state. Police also say Shanahan Enterprises, LLC is not a licensed company with the Pennsylvania Board of Health.
The investigation found Rachel Bordman was providing services to community members as a home health care nurse using the Shanahan Enterprises, LLC name.
Ortega has been charged with theft by deception and impersonating a notary public.
If you have received care from Ortega/Bordman or anyone using the Shanahan Enterprises, LLC name, Central Detectives would like to hear from you. Call 215-686-3093.
You must log in to post a comment.