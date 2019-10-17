  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Old City Fire, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It has been a year-and-a-half since an inferno tore through several buildings in Old City. On Thursday afternoon, city officials are expected to announce arson charges in relation to the 2018 blaze.

The four-alarm fire began on the 200 block of Chestnut Street in the early-morning hours of Feb. 18.

Credit: CBS3

More than 100 people were forced out of their homes or hotel rooms because of the fire. Some pets died, but no one else was injured.

The entire area where the fire spread was considered a potential collapse zone for weeks.

It’s unclear if sprinklers worked, and at the time of the fire, many believed beeping smoke detectors were yet another drill in this series of old buildings.

William M. McSwain, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, is expected to be present to announce the indictments.

