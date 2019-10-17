PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two brothers have been arrested in connection to an inferno tore through several buildings in Old City. On Thursday afternoon, city officials announced arson charges in relation to the 2018 blaze.
The four-alarm fire began on the 200 block of Chestnut Street in the early-morning hours of Feb. 18.
Officials say the brothers were arrested on Wednesday at Philadelphia International Airport and are facing charges for intentionally setting the fire that destroyed several Old City buildings.
Two brothers were arrested yesterday at Phila Intl Airport, charged by the US Attorneys office with intentionally setting the fire that destroyed mutiple Old City buildings in 2018 and displaced over 100 people. The alleged goal? A heavy insurance payout. pic.twitter.com/qS3QYotgen
— Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) October 17, 2019
Officials say, if this deliberately set fire was not contained as quickly as it was it could have spread through buildings until reaching the Delaware River. 9 firefighters were nearly lost battling the blaze. https://t.co/8DUeo4zNWx
— Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) October 17, 2019
More than 100 people were forced out of their homes or hotel rooms because of the fire. Some pets died, but no one else was injured.
The entire area where the fire spread was considered a potential collapse zone for weeks.
It’s unclear if sprinklers worked, and at the time of the fire, many believed beeping smoke detectors were yet another drill in this series of old buildings.
William M. McSwain, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, was on hand to announce the indictments.
