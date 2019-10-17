Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey’s unemployment rate has dipped to a new record low of 3.1%. That’s according to the figures released Thursday by the state Labor and Workforce Development Department.
It’s the lowest monthly rate since state-level records began in 1976 and the sixth consecutive month the rate has fallen.
The September unemployment rate fell from 3.2% the previous month, though the state lost 200 jobs last month.
The department also said that revised figures from August were revised to show the state lost 1,900 jobs. Earlier estimates showed an increase of 1,100.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.
