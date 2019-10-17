TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) – A coastal storm that brought heavy rain to New Jersey is whipping up winds and causing some power outages. A high wind warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May, southeastern Burlington, Passaic, Hudson, Bergen, Essex and Union counties.
The National Weather Service says west winds of 20 to 30 mph could pack gusts of up to 65 mph. Those powerful wind gusts could down trees and power lines.
⚠️HIGH WIND ALERTS⚠️ A Wind Advisory & High Wind Warning are in effect until 6pm today. Expect wind gusts to 50-60mph. Downed trees and power lines as well as power outages are possible @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ALod1kp5ta
— Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) October 17, 2019
Utilities are reporting more than 5,100 homes and businesses are without electricity throughout the state.
In Philadelphia, wind gusts are expected to reach 40 to 50 mph.
On Wednesday night, the drenching rain and whipping winds brought down a tree in Center City, near Pine and Broad Streets.
