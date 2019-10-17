WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) –– A coastal storm that brought heavy rain to New Jersey is whipping up winds and causing some power outages. A high wind warning was in effect until Thursday for Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May, southeastern Burlington, Passaic, Hudson, Bergen, Essex and Union counties.

Down the shore, lawn furniture was tossed over, old glory was flapping in the wind and sand was whipping around. Still, people had to come out to see what it was like for themselves.

“It’s not usually this wild. It’s definitely different,” said North Wildwood resident George Ann McIntyre.

“When the sun hits you, I don’t care how windy it is or the sand hitting your face, it’s beautiful,” Peggy Degrandis said.

The National Weather Service says gusts reached nearly 60 miles per hour. There was also a very strong, sustained wind all day long.

The wind, mixed with Wednesday’s heavy rains, left 5,100 homes and businesses without power across the state.

Despite having to hold onto their hats, people were unfazed.

“I love it. I’m at the beach. I’m thrilled, had to come check out the jetty and see what’s going on,” McIntyre said.

As of 7:30 p.m., electricity providers say there are less than 1,000 outages.