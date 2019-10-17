Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many women can sympathize with the pain and discomfort of wearing high heels. Now what was once a dream is now a reality.
A new innovation has high heels converting into flats. The woman behind this stylish innovation is 23-year-old Haley Pavone, the CEO of Pashion Footwear.
The four-inch heel shoes transform into flat shoes in seconds.
The shoes run around $165, and each purchase comes with a bag just for the heels.
For more information on the convertible high heels, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.