PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many women can sympathize with the pain and discomfort of wearing high heels. Now what was once a dream is now a reality.

A new innovation has high heels converting into flats. The woman behind this stylish innovation is 23-year-old Haley Pavone, the CEO of Pashion Footwear.

The four-inch heel shoes transform into flat shoes in seconds.

The shoes run around $165, and each purchase comes with a bag just for the heels.

For more information on the convertible high heels, click here.

