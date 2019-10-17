DEERFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — Officials in New Jersey have ordered the shutdown of all rides similar to the one involved in a deadly festival accident in Deerfield Township. Ten-year-old Hailey McMullen was killed on Saturday when she was thrown from the Sizzler Ride at the annual Deerfield Township Harvest Festival.
The Department of Community Affairs says the rides will remain off-limits until a cause is determined.
A report shows the Sizzler passed inspection tests and was properly insured prior to the accident.
Hailey’s family has asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to provide police with information.
A public viewing will be held for Hailey on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Millville.
Hailey, who was the daughter of Salem City Police Sgt. Christopher McMullen, will be laid to rest in a private ceremony on Saturday.
The Salem Police Officer’s Association is collecting donations to assist with funeral expenses. Checks or donations may be sent to Salem Police Officer Association (SPOA), C/O Hailey PO Box. 62 Salem, NJ 08079-0062.
You must log in to post a comment.