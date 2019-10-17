Comments
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County man, who went missing while hiking the Appalachian Trail in Lehigh County, has been found dead, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Thursday. Michael Kaiser’s brother says he entered the trail in Lynn Township on Oct. 11.
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Bucks County man, who went missing while hiking the Appalachian Trail in Lehigh County, has been found dead, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Thursday. Michael Kaiser’s brother says he entered the trail in Lynn Township on Oct. 11.
Last Saturday, Kaiser sent his brother a photo that appeared to be the terrain of an area called Bake Oven Knob.
The 56-year-old from Bucks County, who was an avid hiker, had not been heard from since Saturday.
On Wednesday, state police found his Ford F-150 near Bake Oven Knob but found no sign of Kaiser.
State Police say his body was found in the area of Bears Rock. No word on how he died.
You must log in to post a comment.