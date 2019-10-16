Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tow truck driver lost control and crashed into several poles in Northeast Philadelphia. The truck came to a stop on the 1500 block of Cottman Avenue in Mayfair, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle knocked down a utility pole and a traffic light pole.
There are no injuries reported.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
