PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tow truck driver lost control and crashed into several poles in Northeast Philadelphia. The truck came to a stop on the 1500 block of Cottman Avenue in Mayfair, around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle knocked down a utility pole and a traffic light pole.

There are no injuries reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

