



PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — If you’ve got tea on the brain, you’re in luck: We’ve found the freshest Philadelphia tea outlets to quell your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you’re in the mood for some tea.

Prince Tea House

203 N. Ninth St., Old City

Prince Tea House is a tea room, offering desserts and more.

Prince Tea House specializes in imported teas from France, and also serves assorted confections, bubble teas and other beverages. On the menu, expect to see items like lavender oolong tea, mint green tea, earl grey milk tea, citrus jasmine tea and a matcha green tea slush drink.

Prince Tea House’s current Yelp rating of five stars out of 36 reviews indicates positive attention from users.

Yelper Celina C., who reviewed Prince Tea House on October 5, wrote, “The tea and desserts are fantastic. The design of the tea cups are so cute, too!”

Paris Baguette

600 Washington Ave., Dickinson Narrows

Paris Baguette is a bakery and pâtisserie chain that serves cakes, coffee, tea and more.

This new business features a selection of baked goods, coffee beverages, smoothies and tea drinks, with menu items ranging from chai and green tea lattes to iced teas and full leaf teas.

Yelp users are generally positive about Paris Baguette, which currently holds four stars out of six reviews on the site.

Yelper Olivia E., who reviewed Paris Baguette on September 16, wrote, “I got a chocolate-filled croissant and a chai latte, and I was very pleased! Everything was fresh and delicious.”

Paris Baguette is open from 8 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

Mr. Deer The Camp

1023 Cherry St., Chinatown

Mr. Deer The Camp is a cafe to score bubble tea and other novelty drinks.

Mr. Deer The Camp offers a menu brimming with customizable tea drinks and some snacks. Tea options include fresh dragon fruit milk tea, milk foam jasmine green tea, red bean milk tea, white grape oolong tea and assam black tea.

With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 37 reviews on Yelp, Mr. Deer The Camp has garnered mixed feedback thus far.

Yelper Mo L., who was one of the first patrons to visit Mr. Deer The Camp on September 30, wrote, “I came back to try the mango milk and it was so good. I think the dragon fruit milk is still my favorite, but as a whole, the fruit milks are truly unique and something you don’t really see at other bubble tea spots in Chinatown.”

Mr. Deer The Camp is open from 11:30 a.m.–11:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 11:30 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday.