Comments
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — Police are looking for the owner of goats that are on the loose in Chester County. Kennett Township police took to Twitter in hopes to track down the owner of a number of goats.
We are looking for the owner of these goats.. they’re currently at the Mendenhall Inn on Kennett Pike. If you know who they belong to please call 610-268-3171 pic.twitter.com/lNLyM4mLsY
— Kennett Township Police Department (@KennettTwpPD) October 16, 2019
According to police, the goats were seen roaming around the Mendell Inn on Kennett Pike.
They ask that anyone who knows the owner of the goats to call 610-268-3171.
You must log in to post a comment.