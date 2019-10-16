  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — Police are looking for the owner of goats that are on the loose in Chester County. Kennett Township police took to Twitter in hopes to track down the owner of a number of goats.

According to police, the goats were seen roaming around the Mendell Inn on Kennett Pike.

They ask that anyone who knows the owner of the goats to call 610-268-3171.

