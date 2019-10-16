Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Police say two people who were shot and wounded while sitting in their car in the city’s Frankford section were able to drive themselves to a hospital. Shots were fired on the 400 block of Frankford, around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
The two victims, a 25-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, were hospitalized at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in stable condition.
It’s not yet known what sparked the shooting.
Authorities have not said how many shooters may have been involved or what type of weapon was used.
