Comments
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A young girl was struck by a vehicle after police say she exited a school bus in Springfield Township on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. on the 400 block of East Woodland Avenue.
Police arrived on the scene and administered first aid care to the girl. She was transported to Crozer Chester Hospital.
There is no word on the girl’s condition at this time.
The girl was a student at Sabold Elementary School.
The Spring School District said in a statement, “We have been in touch with family and obviously, our hearts and prayers are with them.”
An investigation into the incident continues.
Police say the highway has reopened.
You must log in to post a comment.