PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman has been charged in the murders of her husband and their two daughters. Philadelphia police say 28-year-old Damyrra Jones was charged with three counts of murder and other related charges.
Police say Jones shot and killed her two young daughters — 4-year-old Maxillie Alcindor and 10-month-old Damaya Alcindor — and their 38-year-old father inside their home on the 6300 block of Hegerman Street in the Tacony section of the city on Monday night. Police say Jones bought a handgun at a local gun shop shortly before opening fire on her family.
All three victims were shot in the head and neck. Police have not yet released the father’s name.
Jones then shot herself in the head but she survived. Police say Jones admitted to killing her husband and daughters while in the back of an ambulance and told them she didn’t want to be resuscitated.
She is currently in critical condition but is expected to survive.
You must log in to post a comment.