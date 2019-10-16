Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is set to make an announcement regarding new legislation that deals with e-cigarettes. The legislation is expected to propose restrictions on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes to minors.
This announcement comes as vaping-related lung illnesses are on the rise across the country.
Pennsylvania has seen one death related to vaping.
In all, 26 people have died as a result of using e-cigarettes and vaping products.
