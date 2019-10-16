Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Closing arguments began Wednesday in the Rittenhouse stabbing trial. Defendant Michael White took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday.
He’s charged with voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of Sean Schellenger in Rittenhouse Square last year.
The bicycle food deliveryman told jurors he carried a knife for his safety and stabbed Schellenger in self-defense after they got into a fight during a traffic tie-up.
