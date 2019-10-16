PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is joining the crackdown on e-cigarettes as vaping-related illnesses are on the rise across the United States. Mayor Jim Kenney and health commissioner Tom Farley announced new legislation proposing restricting the sale of flavored e-cigarettes to minors on Wednesday.

Under the legislation, flavored e-cigarettes and e-cigarettes containing high levels of nicotine would only be sold in stores that do not allow children.

Kenney says the step is necessary with more and more children becoming addicted at a young age.

“Kids are drawn to use e-cigarettes by their fruit, candy and mint flavors and then they get hooked by their high levels of nicotine,” Kenney said. “These are our children that are developing addictions to unsafe products.

“The FDA should have regulated e-cigarettes years ago, but they haven’t done anything. They don’t even know what ingredients are in these products.”

E-cigarettes with lower levels of nicotine would still be available to purchase at any store with a tobacco sales permit.

There have been more than 1,300 lung disease cases associated with vaping.

Pennsylvania has seen one death related to vaping.

In all, 26 people have died as a result of using e-cigarettes and vaping products.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people stop vaping altogether.

CBS3’s Stephanie Stahl contributed to this report.