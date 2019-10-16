DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Dover police are searching for a man who robbed a store while wearing a clown mask. Police say the armed robbery took place at Kirkland’s around 9 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, prior to the robbery, store employees found an unknown black male in the stockroom and escorted him out.
Police say the suspect then returned wearing a clown mask, had his hand in a bag as if he were armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the employees.
They handed over the money before he locked them in a back room. He told them to wait 15 minutes before calling the authorities.
He then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 302-736-7130.
A $1,000 reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.
