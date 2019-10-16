



LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A dog has been shot in South Jersey for the second time this month. This time, the dog survived.

This is a frightening case because police believe that someone intentionally fired a gun into a residential backyard in their town in the middle of the day. Now they’re hoping anyone with information will come forward.

Tugger doesn’t know it, but he’s quite lucky to be in a cone.

“In my mind right away I’m thinking who, when, why? Those are your thoughts — why would someone want to shoot a dog?” Tugger’s owner, Tiffany Michalak, said.

The when was Monday afternoon. Michalak had just let her two dogs in from their fenced-in backyard.

“I was like ‘Tug, are you OK, baby?'” Michalak said.

Eight-year-old Tugger was initially lethargic and making sounds like he was going to be sick.

Soon, Michalak realized that his fur was blocking blood. She thought he had been attacked by another animal and rushed him to the vet.

“That’s when he told me ‘we just found another wound. This definitely wasn’t an animal attack, your dog was shot,'” Michalak said.

Tugger was shot in the leg.

“It went straight through the back and ricocheted and came right out,” Michalak said. “I can tell you right now this was not accidental because there’s no way in the area it was positioned and where my dog was shot.”

Logan police are actively pursuing the case and trying to track down suspects.

While the family has cameras in the front and side of their home, they don’t have them in the back — but they will soon.

As a mom of three, Michalak is on edge, knowing that someone took aim and fired into her property.

“I just need to find out who did this to my dog,” she said.

Tugger is expected to make a full recovery.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call police.