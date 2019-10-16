PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A judge has ruled that a man accused of killing a Pennsylvania woman nearly 30 years ago will stand trial on murder and numerous other charges. The judge issued the ruling Tuesday during a preliminary hearing for 52-year-old Theodore Dill Donahue, where a parade of witnesses offered circumstantial evidence against him.
The judge also rejected a defense request to release Donahue on bail, agreeing with Philadelphia prosecutors that he posed a danger to the community.
Donahue is charged in the 1991 death of his 27-year-old girlfriend, Denise Sharon Kulb. He maintains his innocence.
According to authorities, in November 1991, Kulb’s body was found in a wooded, undeveloped cul-de-sac off of Harvey Road in Birmingham Township, Delaware County.
State police arrest Donahue last month following a re-examination of the case that began in 2015.
Authorities say the case was built on new investigative tools, including photo-enhancing technology that connected a pair of separated socks, including one that was found on the body.
