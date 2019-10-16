TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Christie Whitman says she stands by a tweet she deleted in which she compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. The Republican tweeted Hitler “has nothing on” Trump.
Whitman’s tweet was in response to reports that a violent parody video depicting a likeness of Trump shooting and stabbing opponents and members of the media was played during a conference at his Miami golf resort.
Whitman told a New York television station the comparison was “inflammatory” but she hoped the shock value would make people realize the severity of the situation.
Whitman, who also served as administrator of the United States Environmental Protection Agency, says she is “really frightened for the country.”
After the White House condemned the video, Whitman tweeted again saying the video was “the stuff of dictators.”
This video, played @ the president's resort, is the stuff of dictators. The US is a land of discourse with those who disagree, not violent destruction of opponents in a church. #Trump & his defenders should be ashamed. What is America becoming? #TrumpVideo https://t.co/LFXd8cpKtX
— Gov Christie Whitman (@GovCTW) October 15, 2019
“The US is a land of discourse with those who disagree, not violent destruction of opponents in a church,” Whitman tweeted.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.