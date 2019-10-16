BREAKING:Coroner Called To Scene After 10-Passenger Van Overturns In Chester County Crash
By CBS3 Staff
NEW GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Three people were killed after a multi-passenger van overturned in a crash on the southbound Route 1 bypass, near the Newark Road Exit, in New Garden Township, Chester County on Wednesday afternoon. Eight others were injured in the crash, some of them critically.

Chester County authorities say there are reports of two people who were ejected from the van.

There is no word yet how the accident happened.

Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks is investigating the crash.

The southbound Route 1 bypass will be closed in the area for an extended period of time.

