PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only ones dealing with game-altering injuries. Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper missed practice on Wednesday with a quad injury and his status for Sunday night’s matchup for first place in the NFC East is up in the air.

That’s good news for the Birds because last December, Cooper torched Philadelphia for three touchdowns.

The stakes are always high when the Eagles play the Cowboys, especially when first place is on the line.

“I mean, it’s always exciting. Every time we play Dallas, we know each other so well, we know the rivalry’s there. We know the fan bases are really that much more revved up and into it,” Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said. “We know where we’re at in the division.”

The Eagles are coming off a 38-20 loss against the Vikings in Minnesota while the Cowboys enter Sunday’s meeting on a three-game losing streak.

Both teams are 3-3 and sit tied atop the NFC East. Sunday is the first of two meetings and winner takes sole possession of first place.

Wentz says he knew from Day 1 how big this rivalry is.

“The second I was drafted when I got here, you hear fans talking about Dallas in the offseason. ‘Hey, just beat Dallas.’ That’s all people would care about when I go out and things like that. I know the rivalry’s real,” Wentz said.

Defensive end Brandon Graham, in his 10th season with the Birds, has seven sacks and two forced fumbles in 14 career games against Dallas.

Graham knows the importance of Sunday night’s game in Dallas for both the Eagles and the fans.

“I know people always say, ‘I don’t care how many games you win as long as you beat the Cowboys, I’m happy,'” Graham said. “This is one of those games that’s important to Eagles fans and myself and being here long enough to understand it, we have to get this win because this is America’s team.”