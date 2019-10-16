PLYMOUTH, Pa. (CNN) — A woman in Luzerne County is recovering after she was attacked by a dog in front of her own home. Now, her family wants the dog’s owner to come forward.

The family of Marge Scott says they are working with police and they are trying to find the owners of a dog that bit her Tuesday afternoon on Girard Avenue in Plymouth.

The family says Scott, 83, was waiting on the sidewalk for a family member to pick her up for a doctor’s appointment around 2 p.m. when two dogs ran up to her. The black dog with white feet grabbed a hold of her leg.

That’s when a neighbor stepped in and helped chase the dogs away and get her inside to safety.

More neighbors helped until paramedics arrived.

Her granddaughter tells us she is doing OK, just a little sore.

“She’s good. She has puncture marks, three wounds, she has sutures in her calf and in her medial thigh. She started the rabies protocol because we don’t know whose dog this is, if it has its rabies shots, and she’s on antibiotics because she’s older,” Sara Scott said.

A state dog warden and the family are trying to identify the dog to see if its vaccines are up to date. If you have any information, you are asked to contact police in Plymouth.

