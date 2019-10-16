BREAKING:3 Dead, 8 Others Injured After Multi-Passenger Van Overturns In Crash In Chester County
By CBS3 Staff
NEW GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Three people were killed after a multi-passenger van overturned in a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 southbound, near the Newark Road Exit, in New Garden Township, Chester County on Wednesday afternoon. Eight others were injured in the crash, some of them critically.

(credit: CBS3)

Eleven people were in the van at the time it overturned.

Two people were ejected from the van.

There is no word yet how the accident happened.

In a statement sent to CBS3, Herr’s said the van may have contained employees of a temp service used by the snack company.

“It is our understanding at this time, although we have few details at this point, that this vehicle may have contained employees of a temp service we used. We have no other information at this time. They were not full-time employees of Herr’s, and this is all we know at this point,” a Herr’s spokesperson said.

Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks is investigating the crash.

Route 1 southbound between Route 82 and the Toughkenamon exit reopened around 7:30 p.m.

