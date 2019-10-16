NEW GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Three people were killed after a multi-passenger van overturned in a single-vehicle crash on Route 1 southbound, near the Newark Road Exit, in New Garden Township, Chester County on Wednesday afternoon. Eight others were injured in the crash, some of them critically.
Eleven people were in the van at the time it overturned.
Two people were ejected from the van.
HAPPENING NOW: Pennsylvania State Police are still on the scene of a crash that’s left 3 people dead. No word on what caused the passenger van carrying 11 people to crash. US-1 SB is closed between State Route 82 and Toughkenamon exits in New Garden Twp, Chester Co. pic.twitter.com/1RdUEVaLtZ
— Kimberly Davis CBS3 (@KimberlyDavisTV) October 16, 2019
There is no word yet how the accident happened.
In a statement sent to CBS3, Herr’s said the van may have contained employees of a temp service used by the snack company.
“It is our understanding at this time, although we have few details at this point, that this vehicle may have contained employees of a temp service we used. We have no other information at this time. They were not full-time employees of Herr’s, and this is all we know at this point,” a Herr’s spokesperson said.
Pennsylvania State Police Avondale Barracks is investigating the crash.
Route 1 southbound between Route 82 and the Toughkenamon exit reopened around 7:30 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.