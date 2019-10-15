PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Late music icons Whitney Houston and the Notorious B.I.G. are among the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees. The other 16 nominees include Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, Thin Lizzy, Nine Inch Nails, Judas Priest, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Kraftwerk, MC5, Todd Rundgren, Motorhead and Soundgarden.
Fans have until Jan. 10 to vote online for their favorite artist.
The top five to seven acts will be inducted into the hall in May.
The Class of 2020 will be inducted in Cleveland next spring as the Rock Hall begins its every other year rotation of hosting the induction ceremony which in 2018 generated an estimated $36.5 million to the Cleveland economy. 2020 will also mark the 25th Anniversary of the iconic Rock Hall itself.
To be eligible for inclusion the Rock Hall an individual or artist must have released its first commercial recording 25 years prior to the year of the induction, so 2020 nominees had to have released their first recording no later than 1994.
Nearly 900 individual artists have been inducted over the past 34 years.
