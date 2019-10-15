(DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Officials with the Upper Darby School District say they’re working to fire a teacher who’s now on leave. That teacher made racist comments to a parent following a fender bender in the school’s parking lot.
View this post on Instagram
This is the Superintendent of Schools, Daniel McGarry. I am providing you with an update on the unfortunate and disheartening incident that took place on October 10th at Drexel Hill Middle School. I know that many, if not every community member has viewed the video that has made national news. Ms. Aaronda Beauford, our Director of Communications, and I have attempted to email and personally respond to the concerns expressed by local and national media outlets as well as individuals who have contacted the Upper Darby Board of School Directors and me. I am sending you this message tonight to reiterate that this is not indicative of the teachers and staff who work in our schools. I have been asked why the staff member has not been fired, so I have decided to provide you with information on the legal process that was started on October 10th. At this time, the staff member is out on administrative leave. The taxpayers of this community are not paying the teacher’s salary. The teacher is not permitted on school District property. There is a legal process we must follow, and the teacher does have due process rights. My recommendation to the Board is for termination. The teacher may elect to resign, go to arbitration, or request a formal hearing in front of the Board of School Directors. We are following the legal process. I want to make it clear that we do not condone or support the comments or actions of the teacher in question. (CONTINUED IN POST 2/2)
View this post on Instagram
I recognize my responsibility to our students, parents, staff, and the overall community I serve. I do not want this incident to define who we are. Instead, I would like for all of us to use this unfortunate incident as a teaching tool to authentically reflect on the harm caused by such hurtful words and actions. We should turn our attention on having productive conversations with one another, with our children, and with our neighbors about being inclusive and respectful of one another. We need to discuss what this really means and looks like. As a District, we have started this work, but we can and must do more. We have a tagline in this District as established by our Board of School Directors and the students we serve. We are here to provide meaningful opportunities for our children, to unify our community, and to have high expectations so that we can reach excellence. People are watching how we respond to this. Our diversity is beautiful, and it is a source of pride. It is our strength and should unify us, not divide us. I want to thank you for your patience, your emails, and phone calls as we work through this serious incident. Have a wonderful evening!
The video came to light earlier this month and has gone viral on social media.
The woman has been identified as Drexel Hill Middle School teacher Renee Greeley.
She can be heard using the N-word, while also telling the parent that he is “probably on welfare.”
