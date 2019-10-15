



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The man accused in the death of a real estate developer near Rittenhouse Square last year took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday. Michael White, 22, is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of Sean Schellenger in July 2018.

White didn’t comment when exiting the Criminal Justice Center, but tensions ran high in court Tuesday.

The third-floor courtroom was filled to capacity with White supporters and those honoring the memory of Schellenger on the other. Schellenger’s mother and other family declined to comment.

Investigators say the confrontation started over a traffic dispute. During opening statements last week, assistant district attorney Anthony Voci called White an aggressive killer by inserting himself into a traffic dispute at 17th and Chancellor Streets.

But during the defense’s opening statements, Schellenger was described as the aggressor. The defense told the jury Schellenger “threatened to beat the black off him,” when referring to White.

“Sean Schellenger was close to me, gritting his teeth and that he was going to beat the black off you. Spit was coming out of his mouth and I’m going to beat the black off you,” White alleged Schellenger told him.

White encountered Schellenger in July 2018 while he was delivering for Uber Eats.

Schellenger had gotten out of a black Mercedes at 17th and Chancellor Streets because of a double-parked car. White claims immediately before that, he heard a racial slur come from the Mercedes that Schellenger was in.

White testified that Schellenger was unbuttoning and rolling up his sleeves. He claims he watched Schellenger advance on the driver of the double-parked car.

White testified that he intervened, telling Schellenger, “I said there’s really no reason to act like a tough guy. I was trying to prevent something from happening. He looked like he was intent on hurting someone.”

White says Schellenger then turned his focus on him, alleging his fists were balled and looking like he was going to do something.

White said Tuesday that he carried a knife with him for safety reasons. He pulled it from his backpack that night, but a scuffle broke out between him and Schellenger.

White claims Schellenger was lifting him up in the air, swinging him around and that’s when he put the knife against Schellenger’s back. Schellenger died a short time later.

“I only stabbed Sean Schellenger to try and get him off me. I was trying to scare him away with that knife. Sean Schellenger was in my face about to be the black off me,” White testified.

White is facing voluntary manslaughter charges after a third-degree murder charge was downgraded last week.

Closing arguments are expected on Wednesday.

If convicted, White faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.