PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The man accused in the death of a real estate developer near Rittenhouse Square last year could take the stand in his own defense on Tuesday. Michael White is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of Sean Schellenger in July 2018.
Investigators say the confrontation started over a traffic dispute. During opening statements last week, assistant district attorney Anthony Voci called White an aggressive killer by inserting himself into a traffic dispute at 17th and Chancellor Streets.
But during the defense’s opening statements, Schellenger was described as the aggressor. The defense told the jury Schellenger “threatened to beat the black off him,” when referring to White.
White’s attorney says the stabbing was in self-defense.
The prosecution rested its case against White on Monday.
White is now facing voluntary manslaughter charges after a third-degree murder charge was downgraded last week.
The trial is expected to last for at least one week.
You must log in to post a comment.