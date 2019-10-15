By CBS3 Staff
Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 22-year-old man is dead after a double shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section. Police responded to the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue near Ralph’s Bar around 11 p.m. Monday.

Man Killed In Double Shooting In Holmesburg

The second victim, a 44-year-old man, was shot in the hand and is in stable condition.

“They pulled up in a car outside the bar. We believe at least one gunman starts firing into the car, as they fire into the car, the car takes off at a high-rate-of-speed and drives down Torresdale Avenue,” Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker said.

Philadelphia police are working with the bar owner to obtain surveillance video, hoping to get a description of the suspects.

