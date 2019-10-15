Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 22-year-old man is dead after a double shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg section. Police responded to the 7400 block of Torresdale Avenue near Ralph’s Bar around 11 p.m. Monday.
The second victim, a 44-year-old man, was shot in the hand and is in stable condition.
“They pulled up in a car outside the bar. We believe at least one gunman starts firing into the car, as they fire into the car, the car takes off at a high-rate-of-speed and drives down Torresdale Avenue,” Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker said.
Philadelphia police are working with the bar owner to obtain surveillance video, hoping to get a description of the suspects.
