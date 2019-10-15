



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a woman shot and killed her two young daughters and her husband after purchasing a handgun at a local gun shop. Police say 28-year-old Damyrra Jones then shot herself in the head but survived.

The shooting took place inside a home on the 6300 block of Hegerman Street, shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The victims’ bodies were located on the first floor of the home.

The 35-year-old man died at the scene, while his 4-year-old and 10-month-old daughters succumbed to their injuries at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children. They were shot in the head and neck.

Their names have not yet been released.

Capt. Jason Smith says Jones admitted to shooting her husband and daughters while being transported to the hospital and demanded not to be resuscitated.

“There was domestic discord between her and her husband,” Smith said.

Smith says the woman is expected to survive her injuries and will be charged with three counts of murder and other related charges.