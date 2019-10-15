  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware news, Local TV, Newark News


NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A Coatesville man has been arrested in a cold case rape from 1993 near the University of Delaware. The Newark Police Department reopened the case in 2017 as part of their sexual assault kit initiative.

Investigators say they utilized cutting-edge technology to identify and arrest 54-year-old Jeffrey King.

King was charged with two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and taken into custody on Oct. 3 by detectives from the Newark Police Department and Coatesville Police Department without incident.

Credit: Newark Police Department

He posted bail in Pennsylvania and then went to Delaware to turn himself into Newark police on Oct. 10.

“This is a case that will now be prosecuted in the criminal justice system. But the work done on it to this point illustrates that the process of evaluating old criminal cases and evidence kits is showing results. It illustrates that there are police and prosecutors who are working towards justice every day, even in cases that may have seemed cold. And it tells survivors that when they come forward to report a rape or sexual assault, we will do everything we can to support them and seek justice on their behalf,” Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective T. Gerasimov at 302-366-7100 extension 3474.

Comments