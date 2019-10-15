



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Neighbors are shaken after a woman allegedly killed her two young daughters and their father, before trying to kill herself. The victims were found inside their Tacony home on Monday night, after neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

A pink tricycle lays on the ground outside of a home on the 6300 block of Hegerman Street where, Philadelphia police say, two young sisters — a 4-year-old and a 10-month-old — were both shot and killed, allegedly at the hands of their own mother. The children’s 38-year-old father was also shot and killed.

“It’s sad, it’s sad,” one neighbor said.

Neighbors called police around 10 p.m. after hearing gunshots.

Police say the 28-year-old mother is in critical condition after surviving her own alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Her 4-year-old daughter died shortly after the shooting and her 10-moth-old daughter died at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children overnight.

“It’s never easy seeing a child with a gunshot wound. The officers that responded blocked every intersection, doing everything they could and every effort to help save their lives,” acting Philadelphia Police Commissioner Christine Coulter said.

Neighbors say the family of four moved in less than a year ago.

“They rent, so that’s all I know, and she was a school bus driver,” a neighbor said.

One neighbor shared her past brief experiences with the family.

“If it’s the little girl I’m thinking of, then yes, she played with my children and was very respectful. I knocked on the door one time. The mother signed a paper for a block party and she was very nice,” the neighbor said.

Many are searching for closure and answers.

“It’s really hard to when you’re a mother around five children. It’s kind of hard to understand what happened to her, what was going through her mind because you don’t know what someone is going through,” a woman said.

It’s not clear where in the house the shooting happened.

There is no word from investigators yet on what sparked the domestic dispute.