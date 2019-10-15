Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Budweiser has released Sixers-themed beer cans for the Philadelphia and South Jersey region ahead of the upcoming NBA season. The 76ers are one of nine teams to have their logo on the beer cans.
The beer cans will feature the 76ers court outline with “The City of Brotherly Love” and “Philadelphia 76ers” and destinations for each year the Sixers won the NBA championship.
Later in the season, the Sixers and Budweiser will release a special 24-ounce edition of the cans that will be served during games and in stores.
