



DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Eyewitness News has obtained several 911 calls from the moments after a 10-year-old girl was ejected from a ride and killed at a South Jersey harvest festival. Hailey McMullen was killed Saturday night when she was ejected from a ride called “Xtreme” at the Fairgrounds in Deerfield Township, Cumberland County.

“Somebody just fell off one of the rides,” a man say in the call below.

On the same call, a woman later says, “I guess she flew out of the ride and she got hit by the ride. She’s laying, she’s not moving. They might be doing CPR maybe.”

A woman recalls the accident in a second 911 call.

“A girl fell out of the ride and she got smacked by the ride,” the caller says. “I saw her. I saw her fall. It was not up high. It was one of the ones that was going round, whipping round on the ground and she came out of [the ride] and it came around and pushed her down underneath the ride.”

New Jersey State Police say Hailey was at the annual Deerfield Township Harvest Festival Saturday night, riding “Xtreme” — a Wisdom Super Sizzler amusement park ride — with family nearby, when she was thrown off the ride and died.

The rides are owned by Skelly’s Amusement Company, based in Gloucester County.

“The inspector that came out checked each and every lap bar on that ride, and at this point, we have not been told we found anything deficient,” said Rick Marchione, a concession manager with Skelly’s.

When asked if Hailey met the height requirement for the ride, Marchione said, “To the best of my knowledge she did, but that is still under investigation.”

There are a lot of other unanswered questions. Could a seat belt, in addition to the lap bar, have prevented the little girl’s death?

“This ride is old, you never know what may happen. I know this ride has thrown people out before. I know that it goes too fast and I know that there were problems with the lap bars,” amusement park safety analyst and consultant Ken Martin says.

An official Eyewitness News spoke with says at least a dozen people have died from rides just like the sizzler across the U.S. over the last 20 years.

An investigation is ongoing.